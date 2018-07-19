Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Star Told People He Will Eventually End Up on Rockets

Tim Warner/Getty Images

It is reportedly a matter of when, not if, Carmelo Anthony will join the Houston Rockets.

According to Turner Sports' David Aldridge, Anthony "has been telling people for more than a week that he’ll ultimately wind up with the Rockets."

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to trade Anthony and a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a three-team deal that netted them point guard Dennis Schroder, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Additionally, the Thunder acquired former Hawks big man Mike Muscala, who was re-routed to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for French swingman Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. Philadelphia also shipped Justin Anderson to Atlanta.

Anthony, meanwhile, will be free to sign with the team of his choice once he completes a buyout with the Hawks and clears waivers. According to Wojnarowski, the Hawks intend to pay Anthony his entire $27.9 million salary for next season as part of the buyout.

Once Anthony signs with the Rockets, who have long been viewed as the front-runners for his services, he will join a team that's been looking to fill a hole at small forward following the offseason departures of Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute.

Anthony won't be able to replace their versatile and rugged defensive stylings, but he will provide additional perimeter pop as a catch-and-shoot and spot-up weapon alongside James Harden and Chris Paul.