Mike Brown: LeBron 'Probably Knows More About Luke Than Luke Himself'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 27: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Luke Walton #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 27, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2008 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Former Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers head coach Mike Brown believes the partnership between new Lakers superstar LeBron James and coach Luke Walton is a "perfect fit."

On Tuesday, Bill Oram of The Athletic provided Brown's thoughts on the partnership after previously coaching both James and Walton.

"[Walton is] so laid back and approachable," the Golden State Warriors assistant said. "He understands what it takes to relate to a guy of LeBron's caliber. And LeBron has … don't get it twisted. LeBron knows about Luke. He probably knows more about Luke than Luke himself. But LeBron does his homework. He's well-versed in who Luke is."

Oram also spoke with Cavs coach Tyronn Lue, who said he had breakfast with Walton and Lakers assistant Brian Shaw to prepare them for coaching the NBA's gold standard. He explained the heated sideline discussions usually get blown out of proportion and the four-time MVP is "easy" to work with.

"I mean, [he] never cussed a coach out. Never," Lue said. "Sometimes there will be disagreements—that's just part of the game—but he's respectful, does things the right way."

The hardest part for Walton may not be handling James but rather dealing with the massive increase in expectations with No. 23 now on the roster.

He took over as Los Angeles' head coach in April 2016 as the team continued an extensive rebuilding process to create a younger roster geared toward the future following the retirement of Kobe Bryant.

The Lakers went 26-56 during his first season in charge and enjoyed a nine-win increase to 35-47 this past season.

Now they have vaulted into the championship discussion. OddsShark noted L.A. owns the fourth-best title odds (+650) for the 2018-19 season behind only the Golden State Warriors (-175), Boston Celtics (+550) and Houston Rockets (+600).

If the rebuilt Lakers, who also added veterans Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee to an otherwise youthful supporting cast led by Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, get off to a slow start, Walton will likely start to feel the heat in L.A. as the diehard fanbase seeks a return to prominence.

