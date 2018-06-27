Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Lakers Landing Spurs Star Would 'Clinch' LeBron James

Darren Abate/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly upped their aggression in trade talks for Kawhi Leonard because acquiring the two-time Defensive Player of the Year would "likely clinch" signing LeBron James as a free agent.

Ramona Shelburne, Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported the latest intel on negotiations Wednesday, which have ramped up over the last 24 hours. The Lakers are under pressure to get a deal done quickly because LeBron has until 11:59 p.m. ET Friday to decide whether to decline his player option with the Cleveland Cavaliers to become an unrestricted free agent.

James' timetable has sped everything up because he's also reportedly wanting his free-agency decision to happen by early July. In 2010 and 2014, LeBron kept the entire NBA waiting for more than a week before making his announcements.

Acquiring Leonard has become increasingly imperative as Paul George has warmed to the idea of staying in Oklahoma City. George has been borderline Sharpie'd into the Lakers' plans for more than a year at this point—a notion the All-Star swingman has done little to refute. However, the Thunder made a strong pitch to George during the 2017-18 season and seemed to be coalescing before Andre Roberson went down.

It would be hard to see James leaving Cleveland for Los Angeles without another star secured. The Lakers can offer San Antonio a package that includes Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and picks. It's unclear if that will be enough—or even if the Lakers are willing to sink that deep into their young-player war chest.

A core of James and Leonard alone isn't going to be enough to beat the Golden State Warriors. It's a good start, but James would be facing a similar uphill battle to the one he has in Cleveland. The Lakers are going to have to round out their roster in rapid-fire quickness with capable role players, provided George does not come along.

If the Lakers can make the LeBron-Kawhi-George fever dream happen, though? Then things could get mighty interesting.