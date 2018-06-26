Report: Malik Rose Agrees on Contract to Become Pistons Assistant GM

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2018

AUBURN HILLS, MI - MARCH 17: A shot of the Detroit Pistons logo on the court prior to the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors at the Palace of Auburn Hills on March 17, 2017 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly expected to hire Malik Rose as their new assistant general manager on Wednesday, according to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.

Roser previously served as the Atlanta Hawks' manager of basketball operations.

Rose was also named the 2017-18 G League Executive of the Year for his work as the general manager of the the Erie BayHawks.

Erie finished last season 28-22, good for the fifth-best record in the G League's Eastern Conference.

Prior to his time in Atlanta's front office, Rose spent 13 years in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder. His run with the Spurs included titles in 1999 and 2003.

Following his time on the floor, Rose served as a color commentator for his hometown Philadelphia 76ers.

In Detroit, he'll link up with adviser Ed Stefanski—who was recently appointed to overhaul the Pistons' basketball operations department—and new head coach Dwane Casey to try and help snap a two-year postseason drought.

Related

    Clippers Trade Rivers to Wiz for Gortat

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Clippers Trade Rivers to Wiz for Gortat

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams Destined to Take a Step Back This Offseason

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams Destined to Take a Step Back This Offseason

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron's Decision Will Trigger an Avalanche

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron's Decision Will Trigger an Avalanche

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Expected to Make Decision by July 4

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Expected to Make Decision by July 4

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report