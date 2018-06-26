Report: Malik Rose Agrees on Contract to Become Pistons Assistant GM

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly expected to hire Malik Rose as their new assistant general manager on Wednesday, according to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.

Roser previously served as the Atlanta Hawks' manager of basketball operations.

Rose was also named the 2017-18 G League Executive of the Year for his work as the general manager of the the Erie BayHawks.

Erie finished last season 28-22, good for the fifth-best record in the G League's Eastern Conference.

Prior to his time in Atlanta's front office, Rose spent 13 years in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder. His run with the Spurs included titles in 1999 and 2003.

Following his time on the floor, Rose served as a color commentator for his hometown Philadelphia 76ers.

In Detroit, he'll link up with adviser Ed Stefanski—who was recently appointed to overhaul the Pistons' basketball operations department—and new head coach Dwane Casey to try and help snap a two-year postseason drought.