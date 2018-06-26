NBA Teams Entering Franchise-Altering Free Agency

1 of 5

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Every offseason has been a course-correcting experience for the second-era LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers. His short-term contracts kept them on default tilt, while the Golden State Warriors' budding dynasty and Kyrie Irving's departure contributed to annual wholesale reassessments.

This summer won't be any different. If anything, it will be the most crucial offseason the Cavaliers have faced since James returned in 2014. He has their entire future on a string as he contemplates his player option.

Losing him will be a death blow. Depending on the day, it's also the most likely outcome. The Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers, among a select few other teams, are all expected to pique his interest, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein. Each destination arguably offers him a better crack at taking down the Warriors in the short or long hauls.

If he leaves in free agency or by way of a forced trade, then James will force Cleveland to start over. Though Cleveland.com's Terry Pluto has heard the Cavaliers will resist a full-scale teardown, they'll have no other choice. A soon-to-be 30-year-old Kevin Love, Collin Sexton, a mishmash of veterans and scattered youth does not equate to relevance.

"They have some ammo now, thanks to that Nets pick [Sexton], but they are poorly prepared for a potential transition of this magnitude," ESPN.com's Zach Lowe wrote. "If LeBron leaves again, it will be a long while before we are talking about Cleveland basketball in May."

Tanking has finite appeal since lottery reform will take effect ahead of next year's draft. The Cavaliers will consider plumbing rock bottom anyway. Collecting losses still improves their chances at landing a top selection, and the draft is their best hope at getting another cornerstone for the post-LeBron cycle. Cleveland is not a free-agent hot spot without him, and the Cavaliers won't have cap space even if he bolts.

Extract another commitment from James, and the work is far from done. Convenience will have a role in his potential return. Staying in Cleveland is the teflon-legacy play. But roster reconfiguration will be a part of the process. James isn't sticking around to wage battle with the same supporting cast he barely ferried to an NBA Finals sweep.

Appreciable changes wouldn't come via free agency in this scenario. The Cavaliers have nothing more to peddle than the taxpayer's mid-level exception ($5.2 million). They'll look to make waves on the trade market with some combination of Love, Sexton, Cedi Osman and salary-filler contracts.

Whatever happens, though, will be triggered by James' free-agency decision. With or without him, they'll look drastically different to start 2018-19.