NBA Buyers Who Should Wait Until 2019 Free Agency

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Insta-turnarounds are hard to complete, but the Dallas Mavericks are interested in returning to the playoffs next year, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. And they're one of the few teams with relatively effortless access to more than $20 million in space. That absence of competition, coupled with a soon-to-be 40-year-old Dirk Nowitzki, gives them both means and motive to play the market fast and loose.

"We have the cap room," owner Mark Cuban said in April, per the Dallas Morning News' Eddie Sefko. "That's why we have it—to use it. There's no reason to save it."

Counterpoint: There might be.

The Golden State Warriors aren't going anywhere. The same goes for the Houston Rockets. Other teams, like the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz, are primed for more organic leaps. The Mavericks could end up spending themselves silly for the right to chase a bottom-three seed.

Inviting immediately elevated expectations is also disingenuous to the learning curve of their youngsters. Dennis Smith Jr. needs the long leash associated with a rebuilding emphasis, as will Dallas' No. 5 pick.

Waiting out the market, meanwhile, puts the Mavericks in position to aim higher. The 2019 free-agency class will be deeper and younger and better suited to fill their larger voids.

For all the to-do about shoring up the middle, perhaps with Clint Capela (restricted), DeMarcus Cousins or Aaron Gordon (restricted), this team needs more combo wings. At least two of Jimmy Butler (player option), Kawhi Leonard (player option), Khris Middleton (player option) and Klay Thompson should be hitting the open market next summer. Younger possibilities more in tune with Dallas' long-term window will be up for grabs as well: Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre Jr. (restricted), Justise Winslow (restricted), etc.

Cuban did leave open the possibility of parlaying cap space into unwanted contracts attached to assets, per Sefko. That's more in the Mavericks' wheelhouse—if they're talking about larger expiring deals.

Play their cards right, and they'll have more than $50 million in spending power one year from now. That number will dip depending on what happens with incumbent free agents like Seth Curry and Doug McDermott (restricted). Overall, though, they're looking at much cleaner books, with the outside shot of opening up dual-max slots if Harrison Barnes or Dwight Powell decline their 2019-20 player options.

And whereas smaller-time organizations need to kill themselves capitalizing on a skimpy buyer's field, the Mavericks remain a desirable landing spot in the feistiest of summers. They can, and should, navigate a more cap-rich field. The potential reward far outweighs the inherent risk.