NBA Teams That Could Be Surprising Title Contenders Next Year

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets don't have to make wholesale changes to belong on this list. They owned a top-10 point differential per 100 possessions, with a respectable defense, before Paul Millsap's mid-November wrist injury. And nine of their 10 most-used lineups finished the season with a net rating comfortably in the green.

Three of the Nuggets' most important players haven't even entered their prime. Gary Harris (24), Nikola Jokic (23) and Jamal Murray (21) will all be under 25 when next season tips off. They're going to get better. Ditto for some of their other fliers. They should hit on one of Malik Beasley, Juan Hernangomez, Trey Lyles and this year's No. 14 pick. Throw Torrey Craig in there, too.

Let this core marinate alongside a healthy Millsap, and the Nuggets are postseason shoo-ins. Re-signing Will Barton and bringing back Wilson Chandler (player option) only elevates their ceiling. And despite stances to the contrary, they have room to maneuver for outside talent.

Denver is expected to try using its No. 14 selection to pawn off Kenneth Faried's expiring salary, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Denver Stiffs' Ryan Blackburn). This could be a preemptive move to shed money before offering Jokic a max deal (team option). It could also be a play to join the free-agency fracas.

Consider what team president Josh Kroenke said, per The Athletic's Nick Kosmider:



“We had a couple opportunities to shed salary over the last year or so, and for us it's always been about basketball. We've paid the (luxury) tax before. I don't think we're afraid to do it again. With the way our team is going, we would be very shortsighted to make a move right now, with the young bunch we've accumulated so far, for financial reasons. We're going to keep building and keep grooming this group, and we're going to see what kind of opportunities come up in the draft and free agency in the next few weeks."

Interesting doors open for the Nuggets if they're willing to pay the tax. Jokic's contract hold will sit under $3 million once they decline his club option. Offloading expiring salaries for Darrell Arthur, Chandler and Faried gives them more than $15 million in wiggle room. They have Barton's $6.7 million free-agent hold to play with as well.

Dumping that much money without taking back anything in return won't be easy this summer. The Nuggets have the sweeteners to make it happen. Some combination of Beasley, Hernangomez, Lyles, Tyler Lydon, this year's pick and future first-rounders will get rid of Arthur and Faried. Chandler shouldn't need much, if any, sugarcoating.

Jump through the necessary hoops, and the Nuggets, already a riser, will have the coin to add a marquee name and then go over the cap to re-sign Jokic. Their outlook warrants some respect.