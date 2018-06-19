Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Gregg Popovich Met with Disgruntled Star

Darren Abate/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and disgruntled small forward Kawhi Leonard reportedly met in San Diego on Tuesday, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne first reported the two planned to meet in advance of Thursday's NBA draft.



On June 15, ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported Leonard wanted to be traded from the Spurs with one year remaining on his contract.

