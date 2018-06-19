Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Gregg Popovich Met with Disgruntled Star

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJune 20, 2018

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) talks with head coach Gregg Popovich during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Saturday, March 12, 2016, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 93-85. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Darren Abate/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and disgruntled small forward Kawhi Leonard reportedly met in San Diego on Tuesday, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne first reported the two planned to meet in advance of Thursday's NBA draft. 

On June 15, ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported Leonard wanted to be traded from the Spurs with one year remaining on his contract. 

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

