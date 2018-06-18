Celtics Rumors: Latest on LeBron James, Potential Kawhi Leonard Trade

Associated Press

Boston Celtics general manager and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge will not be satisfied unless his team brings home an NBA championship.

The Celtics showed great heart and improvement in getting to the seventh game of the Eastern Conference Finals this past season despite major injuries to Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

Ainge may have a chance to make his team stronger by getting involved in the LeBron James sweepstakes and a potential trade for Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard has made it clear that he does not want to return to the San Antonio Spurs, and the Celtics are expected to show interest in the talented forward, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

Leonard played in just nine games last season as a result of a quadriceps injury. However, the Spurs thought he was ready to play at several points during the season.

The Celtics appear to have interest in Leonard because they inquired about him prior to the trade deadline, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.

The likelihood is that if the Celtics can put together a package for Leonard, it could include rising star Jaylen Brown, who just completed his second year, and a draft pick.

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Celtics also have some interest in acquiring LeBron James, as do many others. What team wouldn't be interested in acquiring the game's best player?

Himmelsbach wrote that a league source reported it was "unlikely" James would sign with the Celtics as a free agent, but Boston is always interested in finding ways to bring a superstar player aboard.