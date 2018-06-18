Celtics Rumors: Latest on LeBron James, Potential Kawhi Leonard Trade

Steve Silverman@@profootballboyFeatured ColumnistJune 18, 2018

The Celtics have the pieces to put together a serious package for Kawhi Leonard.
The Celtics have the pieces to put together a serious package for Kawhi Leonard.Associated Press

Boston Celtics general manager and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge will not be satisfied unless his team brings home an NBA championship.

The Celtics showed great heart and improvement in getting to the seventh game of the Eastern Conference Finals this past season despite major injuries to Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

Ainge may have a chance to make his team stronger by getting involved in the LeBron James sweepstakes and a potential trade for Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard has made it clear that he does not want to return to the San Antonio Spurs, and the Celtics are expected to show interest in the talented forward, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

Leonard played in just nine games last season as a result of a quadriceps injury. However, the Spurs thought he was ready to play at several points during the season.

The Celtics appear to have interest in Leonard because they inquired about him prior to the trade deadline, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com. 

The likelihood is that if the Celtics can put together a package for Leonard, it could include rising star Jaylen Brown, who just completed his second year, and a draft pick.

The Boston Celtics could be one of the interested suitors for LeBron James.
The Boston Celtics could be one of the interested suitors for LeBron James.Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Celtics also have some interest in acquiring LeBron James, as do many others. What team wouldn't be interested in acquiring the game's best player?

Himmelsbach wrote that a league source reported it was "unlikely" James would sign with the Celtics as a free agent, but Boston is always interested in finding ways to bring a superstar player aboard.

Related

    One Draft Sleeper Every Team Should Consider

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    One Draft Sleeper Every Team Should Consider

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cavs Won't 'Blow Up Team' If LeBron Goes

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cavs Won't 'Blow Up Team' If LeBron Goes

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Are Teams Passing on Trae Missing a Future Superstar?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Are Teams Passing on Trae Missing a Future Superstar?

    Kevin Pelton
    via ESPN.com

    Two Decades Later, the Spurs May Have to Rebuild

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Two Decades Later, the Spurs May Have to Rebuild

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer