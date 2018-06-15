1 Realistic Target NBA Contenders Should Chase in Free Agency

1 of 6

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Based on last year's performance and the current roster, these teams aren't quite true contenders. But they're good enough to get a quick mention.

Toronto Raptors: Marco Belinelli

If LeBron James or another big name (Paul George, anyone?) winds up with the Philadelphia 76ers, all of the money that would have gone toward keeping last year's role-fillers in the fold will be gone. And who's to say the Sixers would even want to use a roster spot on Belinelli when the presence of a superstar would attract a number of ring-chasing vets willing to take on a bench role for the minimum?

That'd give the Toronto Raptors a shot to court Belinelli, who'd provide the wing depth and three-point shooting this team needs. A smart player who tends to play his best on competitive teams (and do the opposite on bad ones, as evidenced by his 38.6 percent shooting with the Sacramento Kings in 2015-16), Belinelli can make plays on the move and drill jumpers whether coming off screens or on the catch. His career 37.7 percent accuracy rate from deep would be welcome in Toronto.

If the Raps can convince him to sign for the taxpayer's mid-level exception, they'll have a perfect fit.

San Antonio Spurs: Tyreke Evans

San Antonio won 47 games in Kawhi Leonard's lost season. If the Spurs get him back healthy and happy, they'll be knocking on the door of 60 victories again...provided LaMarcus Aldridge sustains last year's step forward and Pau Gasol doesn't disintegrate into a pile of dust when he turns 38 in July.

Easily the least athletic member of the league's upper tier, San Antonio could use bounce at every position. Evans doesn't provide that, but he can give the Spurs a scoring playmaker alongside defense-first point guard Dejounte Murray. With the Memphis Grizzlies last year, Evans averaged 19.4 points and 5.2 assists per game while hitting 39.9 percent of his threes.

San Antonio should offer its full MLE and hope Evans appreciates the opportunity to showcase his skills on a 50-win team for the first time in his career.

Utah Jazz: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

The Utah Jazz may be tempted to keep Dante Exum and Derrick Favors around, but if the asking price for their incumbent free agents gets too high, they should consider letting them walk and focusing their efforts on adding one critical piece.

If Donovan Mitchell is the team's lead guard of the future, he needs a dynamic multiposition defender who can excel off the ball next to him. Caldwell-Pope hit 40.3 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and he's adept at shadowing both point guards and shooting guards on D. Still only 25, he's a low-usage scorer ideally suited for a secondary role.

In an ideal world, Utah would keep Exum and Favors, leaving its mid-level for Caldwell-Pope. The less palatable alternative is letting them go, renouncing holds elsewhere and clearing just under $20 million to sign KCP and another free agent.