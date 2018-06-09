Joel Embiid Tells TMZ LeBron James Needs to Leave Cavaliers for 76ers

John Raoux/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is already putting the full-court press on Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James in an effort to convince him to join the Sixers in free agency.

On Friday night, Embiid told TMZ Sports that James "needs a new team ... Sixers!"

The comments came after the 24-year-old rising star caused a stir with a Twitter post directed at LeBron following the Cavs' sweep at the hands of the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals:

Philly is tied with Cleveland for the third-best odds of landing the four-time NBA MVP during the offseason, behind only the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, per OddsShark:

The 76ers are undoubtedly one of the most intriguing options available should James utilize the player option in his contract to become an unrestricted free agent. They'll transform into an instant title contender if he joins a budding core led by Embiid and Ben Simmons.