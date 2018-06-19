Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Paul George, Possible Kawhi Leonard Trade

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The 2018 offseason has long been a circled on the calendar by the Los Angeles Lakers.

California native Paul George and the Lakers always seemed like a match and is a prime target of the team. On the other hand, Russell Westbrook may be off the table after signing an extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he seems to have been replaced by a new target in Kawhi Leonard, who is now part of rampant NBA trade rumors in the last week.

Yet, the latest buzz seems to indicate there is a legitimate chance the Lakers could strike out this summer. Is George no longer seemingly a lock for Los Angeles? Could the Spurs refuse to deal its superstar to a conference rival? These storylines are adding even more intrigue to what should result in a league-shifting offseason.

George Staying Put?

George has to be a focal point of what the Lakers are trying to accomplish this offseason, but it reportedly does not seem to be a slam dunk that he will be making a homecoming.

Stephen A. Smith, speaking on his ESPN Radio show entitled the Stephen A. Smith Show, said that league sources are unsure that George will sign with the Lakers. He added that the Thunder are prepared to offer George a max contract, which would mean more money than the Lakers would be able to offer George as a free agent.

George's strong relationship with Westbrook is another factor that could keep him in Oklahoma City, Smith notes.

This may turn out to be a significant development, as the success of the Lakers' offseason arguably hinges on George coming to Los Angeles.

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

George is obviously an established star in the NBA, having averaged 18.6 points per game in his career and nearly 22 points per game in each of his last four full seasons. He is still just 28 years old with several seasons left where he should be expected to be in his prime.

Landing George would also re-establish the Lakers as a free agent destination. Although they are frequently mentioned when major free agents become available, the Lakers hardly ever sign a big fish. In fact, it can be argued that their last high-profile signings came in 2004 when Gary Payton and Karl Malone joined the team, otherwise the Lakers typically make their big acquisitions like Pau Gasol or Dwight Howard via trade.

George would undoubtedly be the most impactful free agent the Lakers have signed in the last 15 years, and signing him would mean the team can keep its young assets. This is especially important because it allows Los Angeles to go after high-profile names that have come up in trade rumors like Leonard or Kemba Walker.

Signing George is an opportunity the Lakers have not had in years, and they have to convert. Should he stay with the Thunder or sign elsewhere, it would be a major blow to a proud franchise that has averaged a mere 25 wins over the past five seasons. It would also be a black mark on the front office combination of Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka in what seems like a make-or-break offseason.

Spurs Reluctant to Move Leonard to LA

Leonard, another California native, has recently overshadowed the like of George and even LeBron James this summer as several reports in the last week indicate he wants out of San Antonio. As for the Lakers, it seems another local kid wants to return home.

While ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi reported that Leonard would prefer a trade to the Lakers, it is definitely not that simple. NBA insider for the New York Times Marc Stein, while appearing on ESPN 710 in Los Angeles, said that the Spurs want no part of a trade with the Lakers unless the offer is simply too good to refuse or involves a third team:

Now what that exactly means is unclear.

The Lakers seemingly have three attractive young pieces in Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma. Their first round pick this year is only No. 25, although they have a first-round selection for the next several years. Per Chris Haynes of ESPN, the Lakers are willing to move Ball in a deal to bring James to Los Angeles, so they are at least open to trading last season's No. 2 pick.

Would it take Ball, either Ingram or Kuzma and at least two first-round picks to persuade the Spurs to change their mind about a trade with the Lakers? Would it behoove the Lakers to rip out so much of their core for a one player that played nine games last season with injury concerns, and would Leonard want to play for a depleted team that may miss out on George?

Making matters worse is that teams with more assets are in play for Leonard, as Wojnarowski singled out the Boston Celtics as a possibility:

There are undoubtedly a bunch of obstacles for the Lakers to bring in Leonard. He is a free agent after this season, so if he truly wants to play for the Lakers that badly, they could build up their team for another year and hope to land Leonard without giving up any assets. There is still some major risk involved there, as a team like Boston could trade for Leonard and convince him to sign there long-term.

With all of these factors floating around, it currently seems unlikely the Lakers will pry Leonard from the Spurs this offseason. He may eventually become a Laker, but the team seems better off keeping its core together and focusing on landing George while pursuing more feasible trade options.

