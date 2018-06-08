Manny Machado Trade Rumors: Phillies Contacted Orioles, 'Seem Like a Favorite'

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

With Manny Machado's days in a Baltimore Orioles uniform seemingly numbered, potential suitors are gearing up to try to make a run at the All-Star shortstop.

It's not clear how many teams will join the sweepstakes, but at least one has reportedly already checked in.

According to FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman, the Philadelphia Phillies are big fans of Machado and should be considered among the favorites to land the 25-year-old should Baltimore move him. However, a Phillies source revealed that the current asking price, which is reportedly four young players, is "too steep."

Machado is in the final year of his contract and is set to be a free agent at season's end. As a result, the Orioles may look to move him before the deadline to get a bigger return than just the draft pick they would receive if he left in free agency.

However, given he is making $16 million this season, his market may not be as big as it might be in a normal year. Teams like the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers are doing their best to stay under the luxury tax threshold this season so they can reset their luxury tax and potentially go bonkers in free agency.

But given the caliber of Machado, there will undoubtedly be a bidding war for his services at the deadline as teams look to make a playoff push.

On Thursday, MLB Network's Ken Rosenthal called Machado "the best rental position player ever":

After having somewhat of a tough year at the plate in 2017, the 25-year-old is having a strong walk year—and doing so while playing shortstop full-time in the majors for the first time.

Machado is hitting .323/.393/.621 with 18 home runs, 15 doubles and 49 RBI in 60 games this season. Teams may use his splits against him at the negotiating table with the Orioles, as he is a .366 hitter at home and "just" .290 on the road. The more glaring split is the fact 12 of his 18 home runs this year have come at Camden Yards despite playing in four fewer games at home compared to on the road.

The seven-year veteran owns a career .282 average against both right-handers and southpaws. He also has hit .293 at home while hitting .272 on the road.

There is no question Machado is the real deal. Not only is he a tremendous hitter, but he is an incredible defender. He won two Gold Gloves at third base and is trying to prove to teams he is just as good at shortstop.

As Heyman previously pointed out, there are a handful of employees within the Phillies organization who have ties to Machado after having worked for the Orioles. As a result, they know the player very well and may be the most aggressive.

Philadelphia showed with the Carlos Santana and Jake Arrieta signings this past offseason that they are willing to spend to contend. And with Baltimore off to a 19-42 start, the Orioles may soon start selling. If so, the Phillies will be ready to make a run at Machado.