Kendrick Perkins on Stephen Curry Incident: 'Might Want to Pick Another Battle'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2018

BOSTON, MA - MAY 15: Kendrick Perkins #21 of the Cleveland Cavaliers cheers during the game against the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs on May 15, 2018 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kendrick Perkins has been inactive throughout his team's postseason run, but he continues to make headlines with dustups.

The latest came in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday when Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry took issue with Perkins not moving as he landed on a three-point attempt and got in the big man's face about it.

"I don't know why people keep wanting to pick battles this way," Perkins said, per Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. "Might want to choose that [expletive] wisely, man, [rather] than [bleeping] with me. I don't think I'm the problem that they want, though, might want to pick another battle."

  1. 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today

  2. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  3. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  4. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  5. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

  6. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  7. Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀

  8. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

  9. Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe

  10. Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut

  11. Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance

  12. Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'

  13. Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt

  14. Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak

  15. Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert

  16. Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class

  17. Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.

  18. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts

  19. Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?

  20. Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night

Right Arrow Icon

Washburn noted Perkins also engaged the rapper Drake in a shouting match during Cleveland's second-round win over the Toronto Raptors and was the target of Draymond Green's mimicking when the Warriors forward picked up pompoms on the end of the bench during Game 1's conclusion.

"I was just sitting there and he landed on my leg," Perkins said of the Curry incident. "And he was standing over my leg and I don't understand what people want me to do. He was like, 'What you on?' and I'm like, 'What you mean what I'm on?' I'm sitting over here."

The Warriors were apparently displeased Perkins didn't make an effort to get out of the sharpshooter's way as he was slumped on the bench.

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com, "multiple" players were upset with Perkins and viewed it as a dangerous play that put Curry's health at risk. The two-time MVP already missed the first-round victory over the San Antonio Spurs with a knee injury.

If anything, the Perkins play fueled him to finish the 122-103 victory on a strong note considering he drilled five of his nine three-pointers in the fourth quarter following the incident. He finished with a game-high 33 points and has looked like the NBA Finals MVP through two contests.

Golden State will have the chance to move ahead 3-0 in Wednesday's Game 3 in Cleveland. While the Cavaliers overcame a 2-0 deficit to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, battling back against the defending champion Warriors with Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green figures to be a more challenging task even with the series shifting back home.

Related

    Secure the Merch, Defend the Land 🛒

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Secure the Merch, Defend the Land 🛒

    Bleacherreportshop
    via Bleacherreportshop

    Report: Rockets Will Go Hard After PG13

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rockets Will Go Hard After PG13

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Morey Doesn't Get Teams Not Obsessed with Dubs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Morey Doesn't Get Teams Not Obsessed with Dubs

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams That Could Make Room for IT and Boogie

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams That Could Make Room for IT and Boogie

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report