Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding LiAngelo Ball, Paul George, More

Once again, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to take a big swing in free agency while building their team through the draft.

It's been the Modus Operandi for the team's offseason recently, but they should be in the running for the biggest names of the class. While LeBron James' potential free agency obviously looms large, the rumor mill likely won't start churning for the King until the Finals are over.

The rumors have begun to float for Paul George, though. The California native figures to be one of the bigger names on the market this offseason and the Lakers will be one of the few teams with the cap space to sign him.

Then there's the draft. The Lakers' first round pick was conveyed to the Philadelphia 76ers, but they do have the Cleveland Cavliers' 25th pick to use in improving their roster.

Here's a look at the latest on Paul George and what they might be looking to do (or not to do) with the 25th pick.

Houston Rockets will be Player for Paul George

It's the league's worst-kept secret that the Lakers would love to add Paul George in free agency this offseason. The forward's contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder is set to expire and that marriage didn't exactly produce great results.

George still played at a high level, but the combination of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and George were only good for 46 wins and a first round exit at the hands of the Utah Jazz in the playoffs.

While the Lakers make sense as a suitor, it appears that the Houston Rockets will also have their eye on the forward, according to Kelly Iko of Rockets Wire:

"In addition to the Rockets’ longstanding interest in free agent-to-be LeBron James, another noteworthy longtime target of general manager Daryl Morey is Paul George, two league sources told Rockets Wire."

The Rockets would have to do some cap gymnastics to get the money to work. It's likely a sign-and-trade would have to be worked out and Ryan Anderson's undesirable contract would presumably have to be included.

While the Rockets could make a convincing pitch that teaming up with James Harden and Chris Paul would make them the favorites to beat the Warriors in the West, it still seems like a deal that only gets pulled off in NBA 2K games.

After sharing the ball with Westbroook and Anthony all season does George really want to share with Harden and Paul? Even if he does, would the Thunder be willing to take back Anderson's contract or other money that they don't want on their books?

Despite the rumor, it still seems like the Lakers are the most likely destination for George.

Ball Family Reunion Unlikely

Lonzo Ball's brother LiAngelo Ball worked out for the Lakers earlier this week, but it appears that's where the relationship between the Lakers and the second Ball brother will end.

According to Sam Amick of USA Today, the Lakers are not targeting the former UCLA Bruin for their team or their G-League affiliate.

"While the Los Angeles Lakers held a workout Tuesday that included the younger brother of starting point guard Lonzo Ball, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports team officials have no interest in drafting or signing the 19-year-old – for the NBA team or even the G-League team, the South Bay Lakers."

LiAngelo Ball was last seen with BC Prienu Vytautas of the Lithuanian Basketball League where he put up 12.6 points in 21.2 minutes per game over a 14 game stretch. However, he's not rated on the big boards for Sports Illustrated or Basketball Insiders.



This is good news for the Lakers as it shows their connections with Lonzo Ball won't in fact mean a Big Baller Brand takeover.

The Lakers will have more proven and higher upside prospects available to them through the draft and taking a flier on LiAngelo would be nothing more than a favor to their point guard of the future.

Mitchell Robinson a Target with the 25th Pick

While it doesn't appear that the Lakers are feeling another Ball on their team, it does appear they are interested in another player that did not play college basketball last season.

Mitchell Robinson is being "seriously considered" by the organization with the 25th pick, according to Adam Zagoria of The New York Times.

Robinson is one of the biggest question marks in the draft after not playing competitive basketball at all last season. Robinson committed to Western Kentucky last season before leaving campus and not returning to play.

Still, the intrigue is there. He's a seven-footer with athleticism and a five-star pedigree coming out of high school.

Mike Schmitz of ESPN broke down his potential:

Last year, the Lakers turned a late first rounder into Kyle Kuzma. Hitting on another late first would be a huge boon as their rebuilding project continues to take positive steps forward.

If Robinson's lack of college experience causes him to fall on draft day it would make a lot of sense that the Lakers select him to address their need for more rim protection next season and beyond.