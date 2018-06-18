Rudy Gay Reportedly Opts out of Spurs Contract, Will Enter Free Agency

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Veteran forward Rudy Gay reportedly declined the player option in his contract Monday, meaning he will become a free agent.

Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reported the decision.

According to Spotrac, Gay would have made over $8.8 million in 2018-19 had he opted in to remain with the San Antonio Spurs.

Although his numbers last season were his worst since his rookie season in 2006-07, Gay was a key bench contributor for the Spurs.

The 31-year-old averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field, which matched his career best.

Gay only connected on 31.4 percent of his three-point attempts, however, which was the second-worst mark of his career.

Injuries have also taken a toll on Gay in recent years, as he was limited to 57 games last season after appearing in just 30 games for the Sacramento Kings in 2016-17.

Gay hasn't played more than 70 games in a single season since suiting up for 73 during the 2013-14 campaign split between the Toronto Raptors and Kings.

The 2006 first-round pick out of UConn was once among the NBA's most consistent scorers, as he averaged between 18 and 21 points per game every season from 2007-08 through 2014-15.

Despite his somewhat pedestrian stats, Gay was still one of the Spurs' top offensive players last season.

Not counting Kawhi Leonard (since he only appeared in nine games), Gay was San Antonio's second-leading scorer behind only All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge.

That spoke to the Spurs' offensive struggles without Leonard, but it also bolstered the notion that Gay was an important piece due to his scoring acumen.

The decision to stay with the Spurs or test free agency was ultimately up to Gay, and he opted to try his luck on the open market.

Gay is gambling based on the fact that his numbers were down last season, but if his goal is to win an elusive championship rather than make a lot of money, opting out may have been a smart move.

The Spurs took a big step back in 2017-18, and even if Leonard returns to full health next season, it will be difficult for them to overtake the likes of the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.