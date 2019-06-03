Video: Phillies' Andrew McCutchen Suffers Knee Injury Running the Bases

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies Andrew McCutchen left Monday's game against the San Diego Padres after suffering a knee injury, according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philly.

Injuries are not something the outfielder has had to deal with for the majority of his career. He suffered a left elbow contusion in May 2018 after being hit by a pitch, but X-rays came back negative. He was placed on the disabled list with a fractured rib in 2014 but only missed 15 days.

Durability has always been a strength of his, as he has averaged 155 games over the past nine seasons.

McCutchen spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, earning five All-Star nods and winning the 2013 National League MVP award. But as the Pirates went into rebuild mode and the Giants needed outfield help, he found himself changing uniforms this past offseason.

In his first season outside of Pittsburgh, McCutchen hit .255/.368/.424 with 20 home runs, 30 doubles and 65 RBI between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees in 2018.

The 32-year-old is hitting .256/.375/.457 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 58 games this season heading into Monday.

The five-time All-Star inked a three-year, $50 million contract during the offseason with Philadelphia.

McCutchen was just one of a handful of move made by the Phillies in the offseason as they look to end a seven-year playoff drought. Along with McCutchen, Philadelphia added 2015 NL MVP Bryce Harper, shortstop Jean Segura and catcher J.T. Realmuto.



Newly acquired outfielder Jay Bruce replaced McCutchen and will likely see plenty of ABs if McCutchen ends up missing time.

