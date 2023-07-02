Damian Lillard Would Make Heat Clear Favorite in the East amid NBA Trade Rumors

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

B/R's Chris Haynes reported that Damian Lillard has requested a trade from the Portland Trailblazers and that the team is working on a package deal with the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat that could include Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson but will not include Caleb Martin, as agreed upon by both Lillard and the team.

The report also stated that a third team would almost certainly be involved.

Lillard had been the face of the Blazers organization for years but the team's inability to field a consistent contender both frustrated him and lost his trust in the long-term future of the franchise, necessitating the request.

Should the Heat complete the deal, it would be a monumental one for a franchise that has competed in two of the last four NBA Finals, coming up short to the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, respectively.

Jimmy Butler may be the most consistently great playoff performer in basketball and the pieces around him, including Martin, Bam Abedayo, Kyle Lowry and Victor Oledipo, is still capable of representing the Eastern Conference again.

Lillard and his 32.2 points would likely replace the departed Gabe Vincent at point guard and his 9.4. That is a positive difference of 23 points per game. Lillard brings five more assists, 2.5 more rebounds and a PER that is 17.7 points higher than his predecessor.

Even if Lillard slides in at the shooting guard spot to replace Herro, he is a marked improvement.

We are talking about one of the great offensive players of his generation joining a team that just played in the NBA Finals and was only a player or two away from beating the mighty Denver Nuggets.

The final result may have been a 4-1 series victory for the NBA champions but the Heat were in it more than that would suggest. Adding Lillard to the team and letting him ball alongside Butler and dish to Martin and the rest of the team instantly makes that team the favorite in the East.

The 76ers are about to lose James Harden and there is at least some uncertainty surrounding Tyrese Maxey's future with the team after Philadelphia declined his option last week.

Add to that real questions about Joel Embiid's ability to perform up to the moment given his disappearing act in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston and there is reason to believe that team will not be the threat it was.

The Celtics are great but already proved they struggle against the Heat. Ditto the New York Knicks.

The East is the Heat's for the taking and adding Lillard to the mix will only make it easier for the team to do that.