    Sources: How Miami Heat Are Approaching Potential Damian Lillard Trade

    Chris HaynesJuly 1, 2023

    PORTLAND, OR - MARCH 19: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers is interviewed before the game against the LA Clippers on March 19, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

    Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard has requested a trade after 11 seasons with the franchise, league sources tell Bleacher Report.

    His agent, Aaron Goodwin, delivered the news to Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin Saturday morning, sources say.

    The Miami Heat are his preferred destination, sources say.

    Miami has been waiting for this domino to fall and will quickly engage with Portland in trying to get a deal done, sources say. Heat star Jimmy Butler has relayed to the team that Lillard is his No. 1 target, sources say.

    The Heat are prepared to offer a package centered around Tyler Herro, with possibly Duncan Robinson and picks, sources say. The Heat would prefer to keep Caleb Martin out of any trade scenarios.

    Portland could try to include Jusuf Nurkić in a deal, sources say.

    Lillard, 32, has expressed his frustration with the Trail Blazers in recent years for failing to assemble a roster capable of making a championship push.

    Lillard felt the time was now to request a trade after coming off a career year and doing so before teams depleted their assets, and before quality free agents disappeared from the board.

    Portland reached an agreement to re-sign Jerami Grant for five years, $160 million on Friday.