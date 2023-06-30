Final 2023 MLB All-Star Game Roster Predictions For Every Reserve

0 of 5

Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Now we know who'll be in the starting lineups for the American League and the National League in the All-Star Game, but what about the rest of the rosters?

While we wait for Major League Baseball to unveil that information on Sunday, let's make some predictions.

Each squad must fill 32 roster spots, which leaves 23 still open after MLB unveiled the starters on Thursday. In making the picks, 11 hitters and 12 pitchers were selected with the following ground rules:

For Hitters: Excepting designated hitter, at least one backup for every position

Excepting designated hitter, at least one backup for every position For Pitchers: Eight starters and four relievers

Eight starters and four relievers General: Each team must have at least one representative and players who'll be on the injured list through the All-Star break (i.e., Yordan Álvarez) were not considered

We considered players' statistics (we hand-picked two notable ones for each) and consulted the gut for who their peers and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred would like to be at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on July 11.

Let's run through the picks before wrapping up with some notable snubs.

See also: MLB All-Star Game 2023: Agree or Disagree with Fan Voting Picks and Snubs