Ranking Gerrit Cole and MLB's Top 10 Strikeout Artists

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

It's the ninth inning. Our team has a one-run lead and there are two outs, but the bases are loaded and the other team's best hitter is coming up. We need a strikeout.

If we could bring in any active pitcher to get it, who would it be?

This was the scenario we envisioned as we set about ranking the top 10 strikeout artists in MLB today. And by "today," we don't mean just the 2023 season. We considered all pitchers, be they starter or reliever, who have some kind of claim to strikeout fame within recent history.

In determining which is the best at his craft, we considered what kind of stuff they work with, how well they command the ball and whether they have any relevant weaknesses.