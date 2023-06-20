The Best MLB Player at Every Position Right Now

0 of 11

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Here's the scenario: We have a must-win game today and, by some miracle, we can choose any starting lineup, starting pitcher and relief pitcher to get the job done.

This is how we set about determining which Major League Baseball players are the best of the best at their positions right now.

Though we considered track records in some cases, this was mostly about what hitters and pitchers have done through the first two-and-a-half months of the 2023 season. Leading their peers in key stats mattered. So did not currently being on the injured list. Sorry, Aaron Judge.

Starting behind the plate, let's get to it.