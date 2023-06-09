B/R MLB Roundtable: World Series Dark Horses, Aaron Judge's Injury Impact and More

1 of 7

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

ZR: Speaking of great pitchers, that's where I'd like to start our chat today.

Is it just me or has 2023 been a rough one for the guys who we typically think of as the best pitchers in the game? Justin Verlander and Sandy Alcántara aren't living up to their Cy Young-winning performances from last year, and guys like Corbin Burnes and Gerrit Cole haven't been themselves, either. Others are hurt, including Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón.

Thus I submit to you: Who is the best pitcher in baseball right now?

JR: I love that Bartolo is just now officially retired, but he'll be on the Hall of Fame ballot in 2024. What a legend!

You're absolutely right, it's been a weird year for high-profile starters. Wild to think that Verlander, Dylan Cease and Alek Manoah were top three in AL Cy Young voting, and Alcántara, Max Fried and Julio Urías were top three in the NL balloting. None of them would get a single vote if the season ended today.

I'm going to take Framber Valdez as the best pitcher in baseball right now. He's just so consistent. Led the majors with 29 quality starts last year, tied for the AL lead this year with 10 in 12 outings, pitching to a 2.12 ERA through 79 innings. Throw in his stellar postseason track record and that's enough for me to give him the crown.

ZR: I must confess you've caught me off-guard here. You're not wrong to want to start a Framber fan club, but I had been sitting here anticipating Spencer Strider or Zac Gallen.

With all respect to "Quadzilla," Gallen's my guy. He leads all pitchers in fWAR since last year's All-Star break, and that's over a non-small sample size of 27 starts and 169 innings. The 2.08 ERA is nice, but arguably even better is that he's limited hitters to a .240 OBP in this span, the best of any pitcher who's faced at least 500 hitters.

Even if you look at pitching as an art form, Gallen kinda-sorta makes the grade there, too. I mean, when you're compared to Greg Maddux, you must be doing something right.

JR: Can't fault the Gallen pick at all, those two scoreless-inning streaks since last year's All-Star break made it clear that when everything is clicking he's basically unhittable. Neither of us mentioned Shane McClanahan, who probably wins the AL Cy Young if the season ends today, so here's me mentioning him. You're welcome, Rays fans.