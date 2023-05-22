B/R MLB Roundtable: Revisiting Preseason Picks, Predicting Next Rule Change and More

4 of 7

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

ZR: What's say we stay on the Eastern Seaboard and talk Yankees and Mets. Neither got off to an ideal start, but do you think one is still going to make the playoffs? Or, gasp, both?

JR: Do you ever pitch a question for a roundtable discussion, then realize all you've done is set yourself up to rile up the most outspoken fanbase in the sport?

The Yankees are going to miss the playoffs. There are just too many holes on the roster, and the AL East is too good. Even if they get fully healthy, which is an all-caps IF, I still don't think they're a better team than the Rays, Blue Jays or Orioles. And with the Texas Rangers looking like a legit contender alongside the Houston Astros in the AL West, it quickly becomes a numbers game. Would an October spent watching from home finally be the last straw for Brian Cashman?

As for the Mets, who would have guessed pinning your World Series hopes on 40-year-old Justin Verlander and 38-year-old Max Scherzer might carry some risk? I still think they're good enough to make the playoffs, but the Braves are going to run away with the NL East. Outside of the Dodgers and Braves, I wouldn't bet the house on anyone from the NL being a lock to make the playoffs, so there's still a clear runway for the Mets to figure things out and earn a spot.

ZR: I'm not as down on the Yankees as you are right now. It was two weeks ago when Aaron Judge was on the IL and basically everything was going wrong. But that was then. This is now. Judge is back and beginning to look like his 2022 self, and I like that Anthony Volpe is figuring things out offensively. They can also only get healthier as the year goes along, and the guys they stand to gain aren't exactly lightweights.

Also, I don't have as much faith in the Orioles, whose starting pitching is uninspiring, or the Blue Jays, who only seem to be able to land punches when they fight below their weight class.

As for the Mets, go ahead and bury 'em. This team was only ever going to work if the starting rotation held together, and it hasn't. And it's not just the injuries that concern me. Max Scherzer looks nothing like Max Scherzer, and Justin Verlander has looked hittable since he came off the IL. Maybe the trade deadline can rescue this team but, well, how? Who are they going to go get who could save them? Certainly not Shohei Ohtani, I can tell you that much. And by "tell," I of course mean blatantly speculate.

JR: This is going to be a fun topic to revisit on a semi-regular basis. Maybe we just pencil in a Mets/Yankees conversation for each of these roundtables we do and revisit our previous takes.