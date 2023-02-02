Early Takeaways for MLB Odds on 2023 World Series and Division Title Winners

0 of 9

Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

With the hot stove having gone cold and the start of spring training still weeks away, Major League Baseball is in a place where the odds for the 2023 season aren't likely to budge much anytime soon.

So, what's say we dive into what the implications are of said odds?

We're specifically talking about figures from DraftKings Sportsbook pertaining to how teams will fare with regard to their wins and losses, in division races and in the hunt for this year's World Series championship. There's much to infer from these, but we want to focus on eight takeaways in particular.

Is that team really that bad? Is that other team really that good? Is that team really that unlikely to finish ahead of those other teams? Are those two teams really that hard to separate?

After we first hit on some smaller odds (pun absolutely intended) and ends, we'll get to answering those questions.