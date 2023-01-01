Predicting the 12 Biggest MLB Storylines in 2023

0 of 12

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, file

Happy New Year to everyone, and especially to anyone who's eagerly anticipating the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

Do we know what the biggest stories will be this year? We do not. What we do have, though, are a dozen predictions for what they might be.

One might say these predictions are of the bold variety, but, hey, it's not as if anyone is out there demanding boring predictions only. And if one is going to spin a yarn about what the future holds, they might as well use gaudy thread.

So, we went all out in tabbing players for various awards and performances, projecting big trades and picking teams for disappointing or excellent seasons. We thought about ranking the 12 storylines we settled on but opted for an unfolding narrative approach.

Let's take it away.