The Top 10 Landing Spots for Dodgers' Cody Bellinger in MLB Free Agency

3 of 8

Elsa/Getty Images

10. Boston Red Sox

CF rWAR in 2022: 0.7

The Red Sox need as much offense as they can get, and Enrique Hernández need not block Bellinger from playing center field. If not to second base, he could conceivably shift over to right field to fill the substantial hole Boston has at the position.

Yet Fenway Park wouldn't necessarily be the best place for Bellinger. It's a good place for left-handed hitters generally, but not so much for those who prefer to pull their fly balls. That's Bellinger, who has only two opposite-field home runs for his whole career.

9. New York Yankees

CF rWAR in 2022: 5.2

Now, Yankee Stadium. There's a good place for left-handed hitters with pull power. And with Aaron Judge afloat in free agency and Aaron Hicks having fallen out of favor, there's room for Bellinger in the Bronx.

But where, exactly? To move Harrison Bader off center field in deference to Bellinger would be a waste of Bader's own skills with the glove. While Bellinger could agree to move to left or right field, neither spot would be conducive to his value-building mission.

8. New York Mets

CF rWAR in 2022: 5.3

Elsewhere in New York, Brandon Nimmo's free agency has left the Mets with a need for a left-handed-hitting center fielder. Bellinger would fill that nicely, and he'd come with the power upside to help solve the home run shortage that plagued the Mets in 2022.

In theory, anyway. In reality, Bellinger hit only three more homers than Nimmo this past season. They should thus be seeking a more reliable power source. And as far as Bellinger should be concerned, there are better places for lefty sluggers than Citi Field anyway.

7. Los Angeles Dodgers

CF rWAR in 2022: 1.5

The Dodgers may not have deemed Bellinger worthy of a big salary, but president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman quickly made it clear that this doesn't mean they want to close the book on their relationship:

But while there's still a place for Bellinger in center field, we can't be the only ones thinking he needs a change of scenery. Or, perhaps more accurately, a change of coaching after so many failed attempts to overhaul his swing in Los Angeles.

6. Chicago Cubs

CF rWAR in 2022: minus-0.1

As Gordon Wittenmeyer of NBC Sports Chicago reported on Nov. 11, the Cubs were interested in Bellinger even before the Dodgers non-tendered him. They frankly need his defense in center, and they're otherwise in a good position to roll the dice on his offense.

Whether the Cubs make as much sense for Bellinger is more debatable. The regular at-bats and the prospect of a midseason trade would be there, sure, but Wrigley Field is yet another less-than-ideal locale for left-handed-hitting sluggers.