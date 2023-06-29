MLB All-Star Game 2023: Agree or Disagree with Fan Voting Picks and Snubs

0 of 14

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The final voting results for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game were announced on Thursday night, and the nine starting position players for the American League and National League have been revealed.

On the AL side, the Texas Rangers led the way with four starters, including the middle infield tandem of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, as well as first-time All-Stars Jonah Heim and rookie Josh Jung.

In the NL, the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have three starters each, while they have their own rookie in Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll.

All things considered, the fans did a solid job voting for the most deserving players at each spot, though there were a few notable snubs.

Ahead we've broken down every 2023 All-Star Game starter and provided a take on whether they were the most deserving player at their position, or if someone else should have received the starting nod.

The rest of the pitchers and reserve position players will be announced on Sunday evening, and the 2023 All-Star Game will be played on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.