Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw's Shoulder Injury Diagnosed as Inflammation

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been diagnosed with shoulder inflammation after leaving his Tuesday start against the Colorado Rockies early, the Los Angeles Times' Mike DiGiovanna reported.

Kershaw hopes to be ready for his next start.

Kershaw took himself out of Tuesday's game after allowing one hit and one walk through six shutout innings. The Dodgers won, 5-0.

The left-handed pitcher expressed a similar hope for making his next start immediately after the victory.

In 16 starts so far this season, Kershaw has a 10-4 record with 2.55 ERA, 1.049 WHIP and 105:24 K:BB ratio in 95.1 innings pitched.

Kershaw, who threw 79 pitches before removing himself from Tuesday's game, is currently scheduled to start next week when the Pittsburgh Pirates come to Los Angeles.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday the team would take a look at Kershaw "Friday or Saturday" to see if he will be ready to face the Pirates, per the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett.

"Before the game, the plan was for Clayton to make his next start. I still stand by that, until something changes," Roberts said.

After 16 seasons with the Dodgers, Kershaw has proved to be one of the league's most durable pitchers. He is the youngest active MLB player with over 2,600 career innings pitched under his belt.

He has also battled back injuries in six of his last eight seasons, including inflammation in 2014, a herniated disc in 2016 and a strain in 2017 as well as short injured list stints in 2018 and 2020. Most recently, Kershaw headed to the IL due to lower back pain in August 2022.

Rogers confirmed on Wednesday that Kershaw's current ailment is not a back injury.

That news will come as a relief to Los Angeles fans watching Kershaw's steady performance on the mound so far this season. His 1.049 WHIP through 16 starts marks his highest in over a decade but also leads all National League pitchers.

The Dodgers will hope their ace pitcher stays off the IL as they look to catch the Arizona Diamondbacks, who sit 2.5 games ahead for the NL lead.