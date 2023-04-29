Jadeveon Clowney's, Za'Darius Smith's Best Landing Spots After 2023 NFL Draft

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

With the 2023 NFL draft over, landing spots for marquee defensive players are a bit easier to identify.

2014 No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney is one of the top free agents, while Za'Darius Smith of the Minnesota Vikings remains a premier trade target.

Clowney's market hasn't been what it was in the past, as a down season combined with a less than glamorous parting with the Cleveland Browns hurt his stock.

Still, there is no denying the potential he brings to the table. Clowney is a three-time Pro Bowler and, if combined with another strong pass-rusher, could be a nightmare for opposing offensive linemen. Plus, he could come on a cheap deal considering the aforementioned circumstances.

Smith, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season that had him in the running for the Comeback Player of the Year award, would be a dynamic pickup for any team.

A player of his caliber doesn't become available on the trade market too often, but Smith's disinterest in returning to the team and Minnesota's signing of Marcus Davenport make his departure seem imminent. The Vikings reportedly have no intention of releasing him, so finding a way to recoup value will be key.

Smith has two years remaining on his deal and carries a salary-cap hit of $15.5 million in 2023.

Here are possible fits for the two defenders.

Chicago Bears

The Bears had the worst record in the league for a reason, but there is hope. The team has its quarterback of the future in Justin Fields, brought in a haul for the No. 1 pick and still selected a highly regarded offensive lineman in Darnell Wright. Chicago also has more cap space than any team in the league with $36.7 million.

This means it needs to make a splash, and bringing in both players could bolster the defense. The unit was one of the worst in the league in 2022, allowing 463 points and 6,390 yards.

The Bears did pick three defensive tackles in the 2023 draft, including second-rounder Gervon Dexter Sr., but that doesn't mean they can't take a flier on Clowney. The only linebacker they selected was Noah Sewell in the fifth round, so convincing the Vikings to make an intradivision trade should be a top priority.

Carolina Panthers

The Bears' trade partner for the No. 1 pick made headlines for the offensive firepower it brought in. Bryce Young is the new franchise cornerstone, and his supporting cast will put the Panthers in position to push for a playoff spot in the weak NFC South.

Still, the Carolina defense needs to be addressed. The unit ranked in the bottom half of the league in points and yards allowed, and $26.9 million in cap space gives the team wiggle room to plug holes. The Panthers parted with significant resources to get Young, but giving up another asset to secure a solid defender may be worth it.

The Panthers selected two defensive players in the draft, including third-round edge-rusher DJ Johnson, but there's room to bring in one or both of these veterans.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have committed their top draft picks in recent years toward improving the offense, including this year's selection of Bijan Robinson. This would be fine, except the defense was a problem in 2022.

The Falcons ranked 27th in yards allowed and 23rd in points allowed, and only two players registered three or more sacks. Opposing quarterbacks had time to pick apart the defense, and Clowney and Smith could change that. Atlanta also has $14.5 million to work with.

The Falcons spent three draft picks on defensive players, including third-round edge-rusher Zach Harrison. Still, that leaves room to improve the unit, and both players could have a huge impact on pushing Atlanta toward an NFC South title.