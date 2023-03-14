Report: Marcus Davenport, Vikings Reach 1-Year Contract After 5 Seasons with Saints

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After spending the last five seasons with the New Orleans Saints, defensive end Marcus Davenport reportedly has found a new home.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, Davenport has agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings worth $13 million.

The Saints traded up in the 2018 draft to select Davenport 14th overall, sacrificing their 2019 first-round pick in the process. Unfortunately, he has produced mixed results, as he's never played a full season in his NFL career.

This past season, Davenport appeared in 15 games and recorded 29 total tackles and just half a sack. His best season came in 2021 when he posted career-highs of 39 tackles, nine sacks and three forced fumbles in 11 games. The 26-year-old has career numbers of 142 tackles, 21.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

By joining the Vikings, Davenport will likely be placed opposite Danielle Hunter. The incumbent at that spot, Za'Darius Smith, requested to be released from the team last week. While Rapoport reported that the franchise had no plans to grant Smith's wish, the acquisition of Davenport opens the door for Minnesota to do so.

The Vikings ranked 31st in the NFL last season by allowing opponents to average 388.7 yards per game and 30th by allowing 25.1 points per game. Minnesota is hoping to see a turnaround in 2023 under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

If Davenport can reach his full potential with the Vikings, he will have the opportunity to cash in with a long-term deal next offseason.