Bryce Young Celebrated by Panthers Fans as 'Carolina's Savior' After 2023 NFL Draft

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers have their franchise quarterback.

With the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night, the Panthers selected former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. He is the highest-ever Crimson Tide quarterback to be drafted.

"It's surreal. It's a dream come true. I'm blessed," Young said on the ESPN broadcast after being selected by the Panthers. "I want to thank God for allowing me to be here. ... I can't wait to get to work."

The 21-year-old was widely expected to be selected first overall after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and putting together a standout 2022 campaign, completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns against five interceptions in 12 games.

Although Young hasn't taken a single NFL snap yet, he's already being labeled as Carolina's "savior":

The Alabama product is expected to be even better than Cam Newton was during his tenure in Carolina, and only time will tell if he can rise to the occasion.

Young still has to prove himself at the NFL level, but the Panthers are confident he can help the franchise get back to the postseason for the first time since the 2017 campaign, and eventually help them capture a Super Bowl title.

After finishing the last five seasons with a losing record, things are already looking up in Carolina.