    Bryce Young Celebrated by Panthers Fans as 'Carolina's Savior' After 2023 NFL Draft

    Erin WalshApril 28, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: Top prospect Bryce Young is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
    David Eulitt/Getty Images

    The Carolina Panthers have their franchise quarterback.

    With the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday night, the Panthers selected former Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. He is the highest-ever Crimson Tide quarterback to be drafted.

    "It's surreal. It's a dream come true. I'm blessed," Young said on the ESPN broadcast after being selected by the Panthers. "I want to thank God for allowing me to be here. ... I can't wait to get to work."

    NFL @NFL

    Your 2023 first overall pick: <a href="https://twitter.com/_bryce_young?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_bryce_young</a> 🙌<br><br>📺: 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a> on NFLN/ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/D3EqkrKLy4">https://t.co/D3EqkrKLy4</a> <a href="https://t.co/GDOUnj97NV">pic.twitter.com/GDOUnj97NV</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BRYCE YOUNG GOES NUMBER 1️⃣, per <a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShamsCharania</a><br><br>Panthers get their franchise QB from Alabama. <a href="https://t.co/RCSTtW5KOh">pic.twitter.com/RCSTtW5KOh</a>

    The 21-year-old was widely expected to be selected first overall after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and putting together a standout 2022 campaign, completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 3,328 yards and 32 touchdowns against five interceptions in 12 games.

    Although Young hasn't taken a single NFL snap yet, he's already being labeled as Carolina's "savior":

    Raegan🇯🇲 @RaeganFromCLT

    Welcome Bryce🙏🏾 <a href="https://t.co/lnqmq0GIht">pic.twitter.com/lnqmq0GIht</a>

    Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson

    Congrats Bryce!

    Nick Perkins @NPerkins96

    There have been many legends of the game that played on the fields of Bryant Denny Stadium. But none were 1st overall<br><br>Bryce Young, take a bow <a href="https://t.co/dxP243gYPf">pic.twitter.com/dxP243gYPf</a>

    Omari $AMC $8.01 🦍🚀 @Omari04906135

    QB1 <a href="https://t.co/jxE28SecuP">pic.twitter.com/jxE28SecuP</a>

    Derek Thompson @scfan38

    <a href="https://twitter.com/_bryce_young?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_bryce_young</a> Congratulations! Young Man, we are excited to have you in Carolina!

    Armani Byrd @SportsGuru_803

    Welcome home Bryce Young!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/_bryce_young?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_bryce_young</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeepPounding?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeepPounding</a> <a href="https://t.co/qyMQwTmoBz">pic.twitter.com/qyMQwTmoBz</a>

    Micah Hirshman @MHirsh21

    <a href="https://t.co/qGiNdsRbOh">pic.twitter.com/qGiNdsRbOh</a>

    𝕄𝕪𝕝𝕖𝕤 👑⚔️ @MylesCLT

    <a href="https://t.co/vgvarxOx5W">pic.twitter.com/vgvarxOx5W</a>

    trystan🏎🦚 @stan_try

    <a href="https://t.co/s9plijq8Bf">pic.twitter.com/s9plijq8Bf</a>

    Chappie (happy steelers and suns fan) @my_chappie

    bryce young and frank reich <a href="https://t.co/qUkLMnNQPs">pic.twitter.com/qUkLMnNQPs</a>

    Jer Roy 💎 @KingJarray

    <a href="https://twitter.com/_bryce_young?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_bryce_young</a> will win us a championship

    - @jhampssr

    Crazy Bryce young is already the greatest Qb the panthers ever drafted

    JT @Jaberuski

    Bryce Young is my quarterback

    The Alabama product is expected to be even better than Cam Newton was during his tenure in Carolina, and only time will tell if he can rise to the occasion.

    Young still has to prove himself at the NFL level, but the Panthers are confident he can help the franchise get back to the postseason for the first time since the 2017 campaign, and eventually help them capture a Super Bowl title.

    After finishing the last five seasons with a losing record, things are already looking up in Carolina.