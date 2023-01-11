Jadeveon Clowney's Best Landing Spots After Falling Out With Browns

Jadeveon Clowney's Best Landing Spots After Falling Out With BrownsJanuary 11, 2023
Jadeveon Clowney will be looking for a new team in free agency.
The 29-year-old's relationship with the Cleveland Browns deteriorated when he was sent home for comments made about his role in the team and did not play in the Week 18 defeat by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Clowney's market will not be as robust as it has been in previous free-agency quests, though. He is coming off a less-than-stellar season in Cleveland and hasn't played more than 14 games in the last five seasons.
However, the three-time Pro Bowler is still an elite pass-rusher when he is at his best, and he may have to prove that on the field with his new team before he lands any major contract.
Clowney will likely be added as a veteran roster piece who can come in on a relatively cheap deal and improve a pass rush.
There will be suitors for his services, but he may have to settle for a lighter contract to justify his roster spot going into 2023 since he only had two sacks this season and has had trouble staying on the field for 18 games.
Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears finished last in sacks in the regular season.
They are in the middle of a total rebuild and will have some cap space to sign Clowney to a decent-sized contract.
The Bears' top defensive focus should be on a few top free agents and landing one of the top defensive prospects with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Clowney could fill a veteran role on the defensive line to help some of the young players adapt to life in the NFL.
The Bears would love to have the nine-sack version of the player from 2021 show up at their facility, but there could be some doubt over his production since he has 11 sacks in 32 games over the last three seasons, nine of which came in 2021.
Clowney may not be willing to join a rebuilding team at this stage of his career, but Chicago could present a unique opportunity for playing time and the potential to rise up the standings next season with a good mix of veterans and young stars.
Baltimore Ravens
Clowney could stay inside the AFC North and look for a move to the Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore has Jason Pierre-Paul and Justin Houston set to hit free agency at the ages of 34 and 33, respectively.
The Ravens could opt to throw some money at a slightly younger pass-rusher in the form of Clowney to add a veteran player to their defensive line.
They may have to make some cost-effective signings in the offseason. They already paid Roquan Smith and are now focused on negotiations with Lamar Jackson.
If the quarterback lands a huge deal, the Ravens will have to be smart with spending in certain areas.
For Clowney, Baltimore presents an opportunity to chase a title after playing in five postseason games previously in his career. He could be at a stage where he prioritizes winning and is willing to take a lesser contract to be in the playoffs again.
Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals may be willing to take a risk on Clowney because of how much they could lose in the edge-rushing department.
J.J. Watt has retired and five outside and defensive linebackers are set to hit free agency.
Arizona could revamp parts of its roster with a new general manager and head coach coming in to follow Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury, respectively.
Arizona needs a fresh start as a franchise and that could be what Clowney needs more than anything after a disappointing second season in Cleveland.
A move to Arizona is dependent on who fills the current job vacancies, but it is one spot that would make the most sense for the South Carolina product given the positions the player and team are in at the moment.