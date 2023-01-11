Jadeveon Clowney's Best Landing Spots After Falling Out With Browns

0 of 3

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney will be looking for a new team in free agency.

The 29-year-old's relationship with the Cleveland Browns deteriorated when he was sent home for comments made about his role in the team and did not play in the Week 18 defeat by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Clowney's market will not be as robust as it has been in previous free-agency quests, though. He is coming off a less-than-stellar season in Cleveland and hasn't played more than 14 games in the last five seasons.

However, the three-time Pro Bowler is still an elite pass-rusher when he is at his best, and he may have to prove that on the field with his new team before he lands any major contract.

Clowney will likely be added as a veteran roster piece who can come in on a relatively cheap deal and improve a pass rush.

There will be suitors for his services, but he may have to settle for a lighter contract to justify his roster spot going into 2023 since he only had two sacks this season and has had trouble staying on the field for 18 games.