NFL Rumors: Vikings' Za'Darius Smith Seeks Release; MIN Has 'No Plans' to Cut OLB

NFL Rumors: Vikings' Za'Darius Smith Seeks Release; MIN Has 'No Plans' to Cut OLBMarch 9, 2023
Za'Darius Smith wants a change of scenery. The Minnesota Vikings apparently aren't interested in providing him with one.
According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith is hoping to be released this offseason and likely isn't going to be granted his wish:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> Pro Bowl pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith informed the team that he wants to be released, I'm told. The team has no plans to do that. The situation remains unresolved. <a href="https://t.co/1jWfnK36w4">https://t.co/1jWfnK36w4</a>
