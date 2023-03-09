NFL Rumors: Vikings' Za'Darius Smith Seeks Release; MIN Has 'No Plans' to Cut OLB

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Za'Darius Smith wants a change of scenery. The Minnesota Vikings apparently aren't interested in providing him with one.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith is hoping to be released this offseason and likely isn't going to be granted his wish:

