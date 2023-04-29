D.J. Johnson NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers' EDGE

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 260

HAND: 9"

ARM: 33 1/4"

WINGSPAN: 79 5/8"

40-YARD DASH: 4.49

3-CONE: 7.33

SHUTTLE: 4.51

VERTICAL: 32"

BROAD: 9' 2"

POSITIVES

– On passing downs and out of a three-point stance, he accelerates off the line of scrimmage well for a good get-off.

– Keeps his feet moving through contact and is solid at collapsing the pocket with a bull rush.

– As a run defender, he's got pop in his hands and is strong and physical at the point of attack to help standup offensive tackles.

– Takes on blocks with a wide base, going to be hard to move one-on-one against offensive tackles.

– When playing outside shade of the offensive tackle, he can set the edge versus outside zone runs.

– Won't get blocked by tight ends.

NEGATIVES

– Drops his hands as a pass-rusher, allowing offensive linemen to make the first significant contact and limiting his ability to win with finesse moves. He lacks a go-to pass-rush move.

– Not quick twitched and his change of direction is sub-par, making it difficult for him to win with an inside stick move.

– Needs to work the blocker's hands after initial contact as a pass-rusher, he lets linemen hang onto him too long.

– A little stiff in the hips and ankles to turn tight corners and bend at the top of the rush.

– When lined up head up on the tackle, he lacks block recognition and agility to avoid getting reached.

– He has a habit of gambling and leaving his gap early against the run.

– Struggles to break down and tackle in space.

2022 STATS

– 11 GM, 39 total tackles (15 solo), 8.5 TFL, 6 sacks, 2 PD

NOTES

– Born October 21, 1998

– Miami transfer

– A 4-star recruit in the 2017 class, No. 74 overall, No. 6 WDE, per 247Sports composite rankings

– Injuries: Undisclosed (2021, missed 3 games), Undisclosed (2022, missed 1 game)

– 13 career starts

– 2022 Honors: Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 (coaches), Fourth-Team All-Pac-12 (Phile Steele)

– Punched a fan after an upset loss to Oregon State in the final game of the 2022 regular season

OVERALL

After starting his college career at Miami, then transferring to Oregon and flipping back and forth between tight end and defensive end, DJ Johnson has a unique profile as an older prospect who is also a project.

He showed off an impressive combination of strength and speed by hitting 28 reps on the bench press and running a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, but his technique is still a work in progress as a defensive lineman, especially as a pass-rusher.

Johnson is still learning how to use his hands when rushing the passer and lacks a go-to move that he'll be able to win with at the next level. However, he is strong and physical at the point of attack as a run defender and showed flashes with his bull rush.

Some teams might hold it against him that he'll turn 25 in October, but the Duck is a versatile edge who can play in either even or odd fronts. He will take some time to develop and while he is older, he is still new to the position which gives him more upside.

GRADE: 6.2 (High-level Developmental Prospect, 5th round)

OVERALL RANK: 153

POSITION RANK: EDGE18

PRO COMPARISON: James Smith-Williams

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder