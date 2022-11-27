Oregon's DJ Johnson Punches Fan from Behind After Upset Loss to Oregon State

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks fell to the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers, their in-state rival, 38-34 on Saturday, and tensions escalated quickly following a loss that dropped Dan Lanning's squad to 9-3.

After the Ducks blew a 21-point lead to Oregon State, Beavers fans stormed the field, and that's when things got dicey.

While walking off the field at Reser Stadium, Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson appeared to punch an Oregon State fan in the back of the head before being dragged away from the situation by Oregon staffers.

It's unclear if Johnson will face any discipline or if authorities will get involved.

Johnson, a sixth-year senior, posted three tackles in Saturday's loss, bringing his season totals to six sacks, 36 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss and two pass breakups in 11 games.

The Ducks can secure a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game if the No. 13 Washington Huskies fall to the Washington State Cougars on Saturday night. If the Huskies win, Oregon will await its bowl game matchup.