Bijan Robinson to Falcons Was Best Pick of 2023 NFL Draft Round 1, Todd McShay Says

David Eulitt/Getty Images

ESPN's Todd McShay isn't particularly concerned when it comes to the perceived lack of value in picking a running back at No. 8 in the NFL draft.

At least not when that running back is Bijan Robinson.

McShay called the Atlanta Falcons' decision to draft Robinson at No. 8 the best pick of Thursday's opening round.

"I just love the fit, positional value aside," McShay wrote. "He is my No. 2 prospect in this class and brings a whole new element to the Falcons' offense with his power, pass-game traits and contact balance. He's one of the best running backs I've evaluated in the past decade, and with Atlanta's run-heavy scheme, he could really dominate right out of the gate."

Robinson brings plenty to the table with the power to run between the tackles, the speed to get to the outside and the ability to contribute as a pass-catcher either out of the backfield or in the slot.

He is another young talent in an offense that also has Kyle Pitts and Drake London, which should help quarterback Desmond Ridder adjust to the NFL game as his career continues. Whether that means improvement over the team's 7-10 record from a season ago remains to be seen, but Atlanta's offense is far more dangerous than it was 24 hours ago.

And it's all because of Robinson.