Burnley vs. Arsenal: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal will look to follow up their recent north London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur by beating Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday, a feat only one other team in the Premier League has managed this season.

Few might have expected to see Burnley as high as seventh in late November, but what's concerning for the Gunners is the fact they're currently level on points, making this one of the tightest top-flight clashes there's been between these two teams.

West Bromwich Albion downed the Clarets 1-0 in their opening home fixture of the 2017-18 season, but manager Sean Dyche's side have been resilient since then, winning three and drawing two home matches.

Arsenal's away form has been nowhere near as impressive, and the 5-2 defeat of Everton in October remains their only league victory this term on unfamiliar soil, losing four and drawing one of their six outings on the road. That means the north Londoners have the sixth-worst away record in the Premier League this term.

Manager Arsene Wenger's men were again disappointing on their travels on Thursday as a largely second-string side lost 1-0 at Cologne, although that was enough for them to qualify for the UEFA Europa League round of 32.

Read on for all the latest team news heading into Sunday's Premier League clash, complete with live-stream and television information, as well as a match preview.

Date: Sunday, November 26

Time: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: CNBC (U.S.)

Team News

Hosts Burnley have no new injury worries this weekend but recently received news that Dean Marney played 90 minutes for the club's reserves, per the Lancashire Telegraph's Tyrone Marshall, having ruptured his cruciate ligament in January.

The other absence among the Burnley ranks is goalkeeper Tom Heaton, and although he underwent shoulder surgery in September and still isn't certain of a comeback date, stand-in Nick Pope has impressed in the meantime:

A Sunday return is still too early for Arsenal maestro Santi Cazorla, who has now been sidelined for more than 13 months after requiring surgery on a tendon in his foot and experiencing setback after setback, per Goal's Oli Platt.

That being said, this may be the closest Arsenal have been to a clean bill of health all season, with former injury doubts Olivier Giroud, Calum Chambers and Rob Holding all starting Thursday's defeat to Cologne.

Preview

It's not unusual to see certain teams piece together surprising runs of form at the beginning of any Premier League season, but there's a sense this could be more as Dyche's side sit level with sixth-placed Arsenal after 12 games.

Poised four points ahead of Watford and with no threat of losing their position even if they lose to Arsenal on Sunday, Burnley are reaching heights not witnessed in their neck of the woods for 40 years, per Match of the Day:

A north London derby win over Spurs might have some convinced things are on the up for Arsenal, but let's not forget Wenger's men went two without a win just prior to that victory.

The Gunners lost 3-1 at Manchester City after a 0-0 draw with Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Europa League, and BT Sport chronicled their European dip after another disappointment in Cologne on Thursday:

Complacency can be a frequent trend in any Arsenal season over recent years, and former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand appeared on BT Sport warning of a stumble at Burnley following their Tottenham win (h/t Jessica Morgan of the Evening Standard):

"I'll back Burnley to win [Sunday's] game they're in good form it's a hard place to go and you don't know what you're going to get out of Arsenal.

"This isn't about Mesut Ozil this is about the Arsenal team. The way they played today to a man.

"The pressing the intensity of their game today. But you watch them play 10 games you might get that three or four times and the other five or six it's not the same."

Burnley have earned half of their points at home this season and have conceded only twice in six league outings at Turf Moor, while Arsenal have taken only four of their 22 points in away territory.

Not only that, but 12 of the 16 goals the Gunners have leaked have come outside the Emirates Stadium, meaning Burnley might well be considered favourites to take the spoils and move ahead of their north London foes.