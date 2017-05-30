Statistics That Defined Arsenal's 2016-17 Season

0 of 15

Arsenal's season finally drew to a close with a record-breaking 13th FA Cup in the bag.

While that Wembley Stadium triumph enabled the Gunners to end the campaign on a high, the 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Saturday does not tell the entire story of the club's tumultuous season.

In this piece, we look at the key statistics that defined Arsenal's 2016/17 term—starting with that remarkable Wembley win.

Read on to discover the numbers that illustrate the true tale of Arsenal's season.