    EPL Table: 2016/17 Final Standings and Top Scorers After Week 38 Results

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2017

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Middlesbrough at Anfield on May 21, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
    Jan Kruger/Getty Images

    The Premier League's final games were played on Sunday, with all 20 teams in action simultaneously and a Champions League spot on the line.

    Below, we'll break down the league's final table, leading scorers and key moments from Sunday.

           

    Table

    1. Chelsea: 93 points
    2. Tottenham: 86 points
    3. Manchester City: 78 points
    4. Liverpool: 76 points
    5. Arsenal: 75 points
    6. Manchester United: 69 points
    7. Everton: 61 points
    8. Southampton: 46 points
    9. Bournemouth: 46 points
    10. West Brom: 45 points
    11. West Ham: 45 points
    12. Leicester City: 44 points
    13. Stoke City: 44 points
    14. Crystal Palace: 41 points
    15. Swansea City: 41 points
    16. Burnley: 40 points
    17. Watford: 40 points
    18. Hull City: 34 points
    19. Middlesbrough: 28 points
    20. Sunderland: 24 points

                

    Top Scorers

    1. Harry Kane, Tottenham: 29 goals
    2. Romelu Lukaku, Everton: 25 goals
    3. Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal: 24 goals
    4. (tied) Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, and Diego Costa, Chelsea: 20 goals

           

    Analysis

    Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger gestures from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Justin TALLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE.
    JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

    A few things were already guaranteed on Sunday. Chelsea had locked up the Premier League title, while Hull City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland were guaranteed relegation. Tottenham Hotspur were assured of Champions League football, and barring a superb collapse from Manchester City and a huge win from Arsenal, the Citizens were heading back to the Champions League.

    City didn't fool around, beating Watford 5-0.

    That left the most intriguing storyline the battle for fourth place between Liverpool and Arsenal. The Reds came into the day a point ahead of the Gunners, needing only a win or an Arsenal loss to guarantee the Premier League's fourth bid for Champions League football. 

    Liverpool left no room for doubt, smashing Middlesbrough 3-0 to secure their top-four finish. That spoiled an impressive 3-1 win from Arsenal over Everton, which saw the Gunners play a man down for almost the entirety of the match after Laurent Koscielny was sent off for a late challenge on Enner Valencia.

    The Gunners were dominant on Sunday, as John Cross of the Mirror noted:

    That left the day disappointing in more than one regard for the Gunners. Koscielny will be suspended for Saturday's FA Cup final—Arsenal's last chance to salvage a successful season by their lofty standards. Fellow defender Gabriel's injury during Sunday's match will leave him a question mark to face Chelsea.

    Plus, Arsenal's streak of 19 straight Champions League appearances was broken.

    And in turn, manager Arsene Wenger's job status is up in the air. He's been on the proverbial hot seat for much of this season, with many Arsenal fans desiring a change.

    He has had his supporters, however, and received an endorsement from a former adversary: Sir Alex Ferguson.

    The former Manchester United manager told Soccer Saturday that Arsenal would be unlikely to find an upgrade on Wenger: 

    "At the moment, of course, with the ridiculous situation of the pressure Arsene is under, I just wonder if they realise the job he's done. The most amazing thing about him is this: He has come through a forest of criticism for months now, and has never bowed. He has seen it right through, he has shown a determination, a stubbornness. I think when you look at that, it's a quality, and I'm not sure they'll ever get another manager like that.

    "It's quite easy to say 'Get rid of him', but who do you get? Who do you get in to keep that club the way they are for the next 20 years? I really feel sorry for him because I think he's shown outstanding qualities, and I think he has handled the whole situation. I don't know many that have done that."

    As football writer Richard Jolly noted, Wenger wasn't the only manager unaccustomed to finishing out of the top four whose team failed to crack the Champions League spots this season:

    So the intrigue on Sunday may carry over into the offseason for Arsenal, as the club could see a change at manager for the first time since 1996. But while there is uncertainty in north London, it was a day to celebrate for champions Chelsea and a day of relief for Manchester City and Liverpool.