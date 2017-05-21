EPL Table: 2016/17 Final Standings and Top Scorers After Week 38 Results

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The Premier League's final games were played on Sunday, with all 20 teams in action simultaneously and a Champions League spot on the line.

Below, we'll break down the league's final table, leading scorers and key moments from Sunday.

Table

Chelsea: 93 points Tottenham: 86 points Manchester City: 78 points Liverpool: 76 points Arsenal: 75 points Manchester United: 69 points Everton: 61 points Southampton: 46 points Bournemouth: 46 points West Brom: 45 points West Ham: 45 points Leicester City: 44 points Stoke City: 44 points Crystal Palace: 41 points Swansea City: 41 points Burnley: 40 points Watford: 40 points Hull City: 34 points Middlesbrough: 28 points Sunderland: 24 points

Top Scorers

Harry Kane, Tottenham: 29 goals Romelu Lukaku, Everton: 25 goals Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal: 24 goals (tied) Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, and Diego Costa, Chelsea: 20 goals

Analysis

JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

A few things were already guaranteed on Sunday. Chelsea had locked up the Premier League title, while Hull City, Middlesbrough and Sunderland were guaranteed relegation. Tottenham Hotspur were assured of Champions League football, and barring a superb collapse from Manchester City and a huge win from Arsenal, the Citizens were heading back to the Champions League.

City didn't fool around, beating Watford 5-0.

That left the most intriguing storyline the battle for fourth place between Liverpool and Arsenal. The Reds came into the day a point ahead of the Gunners, needing only a win or an Arsenal loss to guarantee the Premier League's fourth bid for Champions League football.

Liverpool left no room for doubt, smashing Middlesbrough 3-0 to secure their top-four finish. That spoiled an impressive 3-1 win from Arsenal over Everton, which saw the Gunners play a man down for almost the entirety of the match after Laurent Koscielny was sent off for a late challenge on Enner Valencia.

The Gunners were dominant on Sunday, as John Cross of the Mirror noted:

That left the day disappointing in more than one regard for the Gunners. Koscielny will be suspended for Saturday's FA Cup final—Arsenal's last chance to salvage a successful season by their lofty standards. Fellow defender Gabriel's injury during Sunday's match will leave him a question mark to face Chelsea.

Plus, Arsenal's streak of 19 straight Champions League appearances was broken.

And in turn, manager Arsene Wenger's job status is up in the air. He's been on the proverbial hot seat for much of this season, with many Arsenal fans desiring a change.

He has had his supporters, however, and received an endorsement from a former adversary: Sir Alex Ferguson.

The former Manchester United manager told Soccer Saturday that Arsenal would be unlikely to find an upgrade on Wenger:

"At the moment, of course, with the ridiculous situation of the pressure Arsene is under, I just wonder if they realise the job he's done. The most amazing thing about him is this: He has come through a forest of criticism for months now, and has never bowed. He has seen it right through, he has shown a determination, a stubbornness. I think when you look at that, it's a quality, and I'm not sure they'll ever get another manager like that.

"It's quite easy to say 'Get rid of him', but who do you get? Who do you get in to keep that club the way they are for the next 20 years? I really feel sorry for him because I think he's shown outstanding qualities, and I think he has handled the whole situation. I don't know many that have done that."

As football writer Richard Jolly noted, Wenger wasn't the only manager unaccustomed to finishing out of the top four whose team failed to crack the Champions League spots this season:

So the intrigue on Sunday may carry over into the offseason for Arsenal, as the club could see a change at manager for the first time since 1996. But while there is uncertainty in north London, it was a day to celebrate for champions Chelsea and a day of relief for Manchester City and Liverpool.