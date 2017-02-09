Making the Call on Washington Redskins' Top Free Agents

2 of 7

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

There is only one place to start, just like there's only one question for McCloughan and the Redskins to answer when negotiating with Cousins and his entourage, namely: How much is having a competent player at football's most important position worth in today's NFL?

If McCloughan is honest, the answer should be a heck of a lot. Cousins holds all the cards in these negotiations, and Washington's GM knows it.

There's no other way to spin this one—not in an era with a shortage of young and capable, pro-ready quarterbacks emerging from the collegiate ranks. Sure, there are plenty of spread throwers and more read-option, run-first quarterbacks coming through than days on the calendar.

Yet the Redskins need only look at the last time they bet big on a raw but ultra-athletic runner-passer for a harrowing glimpse of how trusting a quarterback ill-suited to the nuances of the pro game can set a franchise back.

The truth is the guy with the Roman numerals after his name's inability to get it done is why Cousins got this job in the first place. While he's been far from perfect, the 2012 fourth-round pick has, for the most part, taken his opportunity and run with it. Or more specifically, he's thrown with it.

One season after rewriting the franchise passing records, Cousins made the Pro Bowl after another stellar statistical output. He finished 83 shy of 5,000 yards for the season to go with 25 touchdowns. There were still some throws into coverage to send a shudder down the spine, but Cousins has proved he's a quarterback with whom the Redskins can win with.

If numbers speak loudest to you, then consider these from Joel Corry of CBSSports.com:

Over the past two seasons, Cousins has been one of the NFL's most productive quarterbacks statistically. He has completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 9,083 yards with 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions to post a 99.3 passer rating. Cousins has the NFL's third-best completion percentage and is fourth in the NFL in passing yards, sixth in passer rating and 12th in touchdown passes since the start of the 2015 season. Surprisingly, Cousins and Tom Brady are the only two quarterbacks to win Player of the Month honors in each of the past two seasons.

To underline it, Cousins is the best this team is going to get for 2017, better than anything in this draft class and boasts more upside than any available free agent. If you want to see the brittle Tony Romo swap Dallas Cowboys colors for the Burgundy and Gold, then go right ahead and bash Cousins. But you'd be saying goodbye to the chance of competing for the postseason.

It should never have got this far. McCloughan should have paid up last offseason instead of letting Cousins play his best football under the franchise tag. One of McCloughan's former teams, the San Francisco 49ers, helmed by ex-Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, is sniffing around, per Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post.

The Redskins' reward for caution is likely seeing the price spiral. Tough. Boohoo.

In today's era, if you have a quarterback who can tie his shoes without tumbling to the dirt, you pay him.

Verdict: Re-sign, and hurry up about it.