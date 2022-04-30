Trade Packages to Split Up Jazz Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell

0 of 5

Matt Kelley/Associated Press

After what has felt like years of drama between Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the addition of former Boston Celtics executive Danny Ainge to the front office, a series of seemingly impossible meltdowns to close the 2021-22 regular season and a second straight postseason collapse, changes feel inevitable for the Utah Jazz.

Since Mitchell's career began in 2017-18, Utah is fourth in the league in winning percentage and second in defensive rating. Gobert trails only Giannis Antetokounmpo in total plus-minus. Mitchell is 15th. But both are on the other side of zero in the playoffs. And they've never gotten past the second round together.

The exits were particularly troubling in 2021 and 2022, when they lost to a Los Angeles Clippers squad missing Kawhi Leonard for part of that series and a Dallas Mavericks team without Luka Doncic for the first three games of that matchup.

"The potential fallout of another early postseason loss has been a subject of much discussion around the NBA all season, particularly among teams that would be eager to trade for Mitchell or fellow franchise cornerstone Rudy Gobert if Utah ultimately decides to break up their partnership," Tim MacMahon wrote for ESPN.

There are plenty of layers to that decision.

Gobert is older and a bit of an anomaly in an increasingly positionless NBA, but he remains a dominant, one-man defense, and he is reportedly "all in on the Jazz, doesn't want to play anywhere else and would like to retire in a Jazz uniform."

Mitchell, on the other hand, doesn't have the size or defensive want-to of wings like Jayson Tatum or Devin Booker, but he's closer than Gobert to the archetype teams are looking to build around in today's game.

The problem there, of course, is the potential of a wandering eye. Speculation about Mitchell's desire to stay in Utah long-term has followed the Jazz all season, and that may reach a crescendo this offseason. According to MacMahon, "multiple teams ... have been planning and plotting for months in anticipation of the three-time All-Star asking to be traded as soon as this offseason."

What happens if you move Gobert and Mitchell asks for a trade? What happens if you trade Mitchell and Gobert's effectiveness falls off in his 30s (he turns 30 in June)?

These are the questions (among others) that Ainge and the rest of this front office will have to wrestle with now. If the answers eventually lead them to move one or the other, any of the following packages may be in play.