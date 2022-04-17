Fluke or for Real? Breaking Down MLB's Stunning Starts to 2022

8 of 8

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Record: 4-5, -11 run differential

There has not been a back-to-back World Series champion since the New York Yankees in 1999-2000, and just putting together a winning season the year after winning it all has been a struggle as of late. The Dodgers bucked that trend last year with 106 wins, but six of the past nine reigning champions won fewer than 52 percent of games played.

Are the Braves headed for a similar fate, or can they rally from this rough start?

Well, that largely depends on whether most of the starting rotation can turn things around.

Kyle Wright (who started the season with a career ERA of 6.56) is pitching well, but both Ian Anderson and Huascar Ynoa got shelled in their first outings of the season, while Charlie Morton and Max Fried were tagged for a combined 14 earned runs while going 1-3 in their first four starts. Each of those four guys had an ERA of 4.05 or better during the 2021 regular season, so having all four start out poorly has been far from ideal.

The Braves also desperately need Adam Duvall and Eddie Rosario to wake up at the plate. Those trade-deadline acquisitions played a huge role in getting the team from three games below .500 to 15 games over .500, but they have been ghosts so far at a combined 9-for-55 with no home runs.

The good news is that Ronald Acuna Jr. should be back within the next month, and while Ynoa is still a bit unestablished, we've seen enough from each of Morton, Fried and Anderson in recent years to expect them to bounce back soon. And once Acuna is back and the starters recover, Atlanta should benefit from a ridiculously loaded bullpen.

Will they recover enough to win the NL East and defend their crown? We shall see. The Mets are looking pretty darn good, and the Phillies are going to be a problem.

But will the Braves continue to rank among the worst in the majors in run differential? Heck no.

Verdict: Fluke