Hornets' 2022 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NBA Play-in Game Loss

The Hornets might be the team that comes to take Russell Westbrook away from the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA reporter Marc Stein noted on April 7 in his Substack newsletter that people around the league consider the Hornets a "team to watch" in a potential Westbrook trade.

"All-Star guard LaMelo Ball is firmly ensconced as the Hornets’ face of the franchise and on-the-ball star, but one scenario making the rounds is a belief that the Hornets could emerge with Westbrook interest in the name of creating some financial flexibility," Stein wrote.

The financial flexibility part of Stein's report suggests the Hornets could look to unload some of their bloated contracts to acquire Westbrook. It's unclear if they would try to keep Westbrook or potentially buy him out. Westbrook has a $47.1 million player option on his deal for 2022-23, the final season of his five-year, $206.8 million contract.

Gordon Hayward is the highest-paid player on the Hornets roster. He is owed $61.575 million over the next two seasons. The 32-year-old has only appeared in 93 games over the past two seasons since signing with Charlotte as a free agent.

Terry Rozier is the only other player on Charlotte's roster set to earn at least $20 million in 2022-23 ($21.5 million). The Lakers are $41.99 million over the cap next season, so they would need matching salaries in order to facilitate a Westbrook deal.

The Hornets' biggest need this offseason is defense, both close to and away from the rim. They ranked 23rd in defensive rating (113.7) and 26th in points allowed (114.9), per Basketball-Reference.com. They allowed the eighth-highest three-point percentage (36.2) to opposing teams.

There aren't many viable defenders at center or on the wing in free agency. Serge Ibaka is no longer the defensive ace he was at his peak, but the 32-year-old could be a good buy-low option to provide some stability in the paint for the Hornets.

Another potential trade option could be Myles Turner. The Hornets were among the teams talking to the Indiana Pacers about Turner leading up to the trade deadline, but the seven-year veteran wound up staying in Indiana.

If Turner's foot injury heals properly, he could be an attractive trade chip for a Pacers team that looks to be in the early stages of a rebuild after going 25-57 this season.