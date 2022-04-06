Rivalry Matchups We Want to See in 2022 NBA Playoffs

5 of 10

Al Bello/Getty Images

Did the Bucks take down the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals because they were the better team? Or was it because James Harden and Kyrie Irving missed three games apiece?

Or was it actually because of Kevin Durant's big-ass left foot?

Whichever form of logic you choose, there's no denying the ripple effects last year's series had on the future of both franchises.

Milwaukee went on to win the title. Who knows what would've happened if it instead got bounced in the second round. Does head coach Mike Budenholzer still have a job? Would the Bucks have made an impulsive trade? Is the discourse surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo's legacy and future so peachy-keen?

Brooklyn's side of the equation is even more polarizing. Does it go on to win the title after edging out Milwaukee? And if so, what would that have meant this season's Harden debacle? Would he have still forced a trade amid Kyrie's absence? Or would he be more content to ride out Irving's part-time-player wave having already made the conference finals, if not having already won a ring?

Another dose of Milwaukee-Brooklyn won't be able to answer most of these questions. There's no rewriting history. But we would presumably get at least a two-star Nets squad and could perhaps see Ben Simmons integrated into the fold, making it a "fairer" fight.

The Nets, of course, must survive the play-in tournament before we contemplate a rematch. And even then, the path to a showdown with the Bucks is murky. It all depends on where Milwaukee finishes, and how likely Brooklyn is to complete a best-of-seven upset or two.