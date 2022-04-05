Expert NBA MVP Rankings: Who's Up, Who's Down with Less Than a Week Left?

0 of 5

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Typically, the end of the NBA regular season brings with it a truckload of clarity on the MVP race. Enough games have been played and narratives spun for a near-infallible consensus pick to emerge.

So much for that.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic long ago turned this year's MVP debate into a jumbled and exhaustive haze of vacillating opinions and split hairs. Nothing has changed. It has been nearly one month since we last chitchatted about the MVP field, and a new favorite is seemingly crowned after each game one of these three plays.

Deliberating between the three is an inexact science. So much so it's not science all. "You can't go wrong with any of them" is the least sexy take of all time. It's also the unfiltered truth.

And yet, in this space, there can be only one winner. Accepting and carrying out the burden of choice is inherent of any good MVP ladder. That obligation will not be skirted here.

Nor will it be avoided elsewhere. The back of the MVP ballot is equally as agonizing. A deluge of injuries and worthwhile candidates force us to carp and quibble and nitpick and subtilize throughout the top five. It is a process befitting the wild ride that has been this MVP race and also a matter over which I'm still losing sleep.

Finally, and as always, this MVP hierarchy continues to represent a snapshot, aiming only to look at who should win the Maurice Podoloff Trophy if the season ended right now. In a race this achingly close, there is still time for things to change.