NBA MVP Ladder: Can Luka and Ja Morant Gain Ground on Jokic, Embiid, Giannis?

0 of 5

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Please don't let the rush to rank everything distract you from the fact that the NBA is enjoying a historically close and entertaining MVP race.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic continue to headline the tippy top of a field that, if we're being honest, is barren of wrong answers. Anyone hoping for clarity in Monday night's matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers was treating to a heaping pile of none. Embiid has the slightly glitzier stat line, but he and Jokic essentially dueled to a draw. And Denver won.

This all makes deliberating between Embiid and Jokic and Giannis incredibly riveting. And also frustrating as hell.

The bottom of the ballot is equally tough. Different entries seem to crack the top five every couple of weeks. It happened last time. It is happening this time. And it will probably happen next time, too.

As always, this MVP hierarchy represents a snapshot, aiming only to look at who should win the Maurice Podoloff Trophy if the season ended right now. And with this in mind, let us now get back to ranking everything.