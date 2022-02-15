NBA MVP Ladder: Chris Paul Is Coming for Steph, Giannis, Embiid and Jokic

2 of 5

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Previous Ranking: 8

There exists a school of thought that it's perfectly fine for the Phoenix Suns to run roughshod over the rest of the league without having a top MVP candidate. "It is a testament to the collective value of Devin Booker and Chris Paul, and of the team's overall depth," the logic goes. "And as an added bonus, it prevents us from having an uncomfortable discussion that leads us to an awkward, icky conclusion on the subject of whether Booker or CP3 is more important to Phoenix's success."

I'm kind of, sort of, most definitely done pretending the Suns can steamroll just about everyone in their path and not have someone in the top five of this shindig. The Book vs. CP3 topic is, indeed, a toughy. And Booker too often gets the short shrift of it all. The scalability of his stardom and efficiency with which he scores still, somehow, remains underrated.

But there is a certain inseparability between Paul and Phoenix's should-be-the-title-favorite performance not shared by his co-star. He has appeared in every one of the Suns' games and, since we last met, is at once averaging far too many and roughly the same number of minutes (36.1) as Booker (36.2).

It is also Paul who gives the offense its shape and structure, mostly because defining control optimizes what he does, but also because he elevates the play of everyone around him, at all times, virtually beyond exception.

His crunch-time efficiency is unfathomable; he's draining 64 percent of his twos outside the restricted area (16-of-25), in addition to 42.9 percent on the above-the-break threes (3-of-7), all while assisting on an absurdly high 46.3 percent of Phoenix's clutch buckets. The Suns are outscoring opponents by 56.1 points per 100 possessions of crunch time with him in the fold, the league's fattest mark among 216 players with at least 12 appearances.

Paul's entry into the top four isn't meant to be a delayed epiphany. It is longstanding, just like his indispensability to the Suns at large. They're obliterating teams when he runs solo. A recent stretch of averaging 13.0 assists to 2.4 turnovers per game has merely magnified his importance—and, perhaps, unearthed flaws in how we previously evaluated this race.