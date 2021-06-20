X

    Nets' Kevin Durant Laments His 'Big Ass Foot' Being on Line for Clutch Game 7 Shot

    Paul Kasabian
    Kevin Durant nailed a long two-pointer to pull the Brooklyn Nets into a 109-all tie with the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Saturday:

    Durant nearly hit a game-winning three-pointer instead, but his feet were on the line. After the game, he lamented the fact that he wasn't beyond the arc:

    The Nets ended up losing 115-111 in overtime, ending their season and pushing the Bucks into the Eastern Conference Finals. Durant was sensational, though, scoring a Game 7-record 48 points.

    For the series, KD posted 35.7 points per game for the shorthanded Nets, who were shorthanded for all but one minute in this series. James Harden (right hamstring tightness) left after one minute in Game 1 and sat through Game 4. Kyrie Irving (sprained right ankle) missed Games 5-7.

    Still, Durant was excellent for the entire seven-game series as he carried the Nets all the way through. The season may have ended with a disappointing loss, but KD still engineered a classic performance that will be talked about for years to come.

