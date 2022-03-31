Top Takeaways from Warriors' Loss vs. Devin Booker, Suns with Steph Curry out

0 of 3

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are in free-fall mode in the Western Conference standings.

The Warriors lost their fourth game in a row and seventh game in the last eight on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns.

Wednesday's loss dropped the Warriors down to the No. 4 seed behind the Dallas Mavericks, which opens up the possibility of playing the Suns in the Western Conference semifinals.

Golden State received yet another strong performance out of Jordan Poole, who led all scorers with 38 points.

However, Klay Thompson went 5-for-21 from the field and 1-for-10 from three-point range and only Andrew Wiggins scored over 15 points to join Poole.

Golden State has five games left to fix the issues that have plagued the team without Stephen Curry on the floor.

All of those five contests come against teams beneath the Warriors in the standings and they must take advantage of that run of games to feel somewhat comfortable about their playoff position.